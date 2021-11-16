Will You Help Malcolm Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Do you like sugar? How about spice? Adoptable Malcolm offers both, though he can go a bit heavy on the latter…This fiery jalapeno is looking for a very special home! Malcolm has a couple of challenges stacked up against him: he’s a fella with low confidence, and he gets overstimulated very easily. As a result, Malcolm is working on learning to keep his hands to himself when he’s feeling spicy or uncomfortable. The good news is Malcolm has shown us that he likes to have plenty of fun (wand toys and fetch with treats are a must), and he is even beginning to solicit occasional petting – only on his terms, of course.

Cat behavior nerds would most certainly revel in creating a successful environment for this chunky feline. Potential adopters can anticipate a slow and steady transition into a new home. Our staff is ready to share our behavior management tactic successes and set expectations for foreseeable challenges. Since Malcolm would clearly appreciate your one-on-one devotion, he’s looking for a low-traffic home with no children or other animals.

Up for a challenge? Malcolm is! If you’re interested in learning more about Malcolm, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

