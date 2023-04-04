Will You Help Mama Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Well hello there, I’m Mama! I’m a mature, feisty girl and I am so excited to find my next home. As you can probably tell, I’m a frisky lady who loves to play and run around. Because of this, I would like to live in an adults only home who is prepared to raise a feisty lady. I have lived with other cats before but please talk to a staff member if you already have a pet friend at home that you would like me to meet. I am so excited to adventure around my new forever home – will you take me there??

If you’re interested in adopting a feline friend, head to mspca.org/adopt!



