Will You Help Mason Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Magnificant Mason is looking for a home! We’re not exactly sure of his breed, but he’s 50 lbs and looks a bit like a shepherd mixed with a hound. This laid-back fella is incredibly friendly and loves people! To Mason, a stranger is a just a friend he hasn’t met yet! He’s lived with cats before and is always eager to greet new dogs that he sees at the park or out on walks. Mason can live with dogs, pending an introduction here at the adoption center. His favorite pastimes include playing fetch and chewing up stuffed animals. Mason is a great walking partner, but isn’t looking to run a marathon. He enjoys lounging around the house and people-watching from the window. His easy going personality could make him a good fit for a home with older children that are respectful of his space. As an adult dog, his adoption fee is $450. If you want to know more about Mason or the adoption process, call the MSPCA Cape Cod at 508-775-0940.

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!