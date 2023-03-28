Will You Help Max Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Are you looking to increase your daily exercise? Have you been on the search for a walking companion but haven’t had any luck finding a friend to go with you? Do you enjoy getting slobbery kisses on your walks? Well then, Max is the boy you’ve been looking for! Max is big boi with big boi energy. While he is handsome just the way he is, this guy is over 100lbs and is ready to start the spring off fresh and get trimmed down for summer. He absolutely loves long walks, playing with toys and relaxing in the sun. Have another dog at home or a cat? Max could be cool with that! Kids that are comfortable with large dogs and are old enough to be involved in training also could be a match for him.

If you’re interested in adopting a big hunk of a dog, head to mspca.org/adopt to schedule a time to hear more about this dude!



