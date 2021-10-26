Will You Help Max Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Max! Max is a handsome 14 year old who is looking to start his next adventure. He is a sweet and cuddly guy and loves to get affection from his people. He previously lived with a large dog and also liked to spend time with them! He’d prefer to be the only cat in the home however. He has lived an indoor/outdoor lifestyle for most of his life and would like to continue that in his next home. He still has some exploring to do! If you’re interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!