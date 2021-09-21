Will You Help Mikey & Mimi Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Mikey and Mimi! This adorable duo was transferred to us from a shelter in Louisiana after their owner passed away. While we don’t know much about their past, we do know that they love laps and attention! They enjoy spending time together and so we are looking for a home for both of them together. We think they could potentially live with other dogs as well as long as they match their calm and mellow energy! They also likely would be fine with a cat. Younger children would likely overwhelm them so they’d do best with older children or just adults. If you’re interested in adopting a dog, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!