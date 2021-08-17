Will You Help Milo Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Milo! Milo is a handsome, 11 year old neutered male. He was brought into us when his owner unfortunately passed away so we don’t know much about his past. Milo did have a cat companion for most of his life so we think he’d do well with one in his next home. He is a curious and adventurous fella and loves to explore! He very social and adores being pet all over. Milo is overweight and will need help sticking to a diet. If you’re interested in adopting Milo, go to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry!

