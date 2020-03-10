You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Will You Help Minnie Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Will You Help Minnie Find a Home Here on the Cape?

March 10, 2020

Meet Minnie, our super sweet, petite, and delightful 11 year-old Dachshund. Age is just a number for this pretty gal! Minnie is a wee reserved and will need an adopter with time, patience, and understanding. Once she knows “her person,” she’s all wags and wiggles! Cats should be fine and dogs may be OK after an introduction. Older children only, please.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!

