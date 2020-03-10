Will You Help Minnie Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Minnie, our super sweet, petite, and delightful 11 year-old Dachshund. Age is just a number for this pretty gal! Minnie is a wee reserved and will need an adopter with time, patience, and understanding. Once she knows “her person,” she’s all wags and wiggles! Cats should be fine and dogs may be OK after an introduction. Older children only, please.

