Will You Help Minnie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Minnie! This 5 year old, “pocket pittie” is a little ball of energy and she can’t wait to be your friend! You wouldn’t know by looking at her that she didn’t have the easiest start in life – Minnie is as resilient as they come. She has never met a stranger that she didn’t fall in love with, and her tail often wags so hard that it looks like it might fall off. Minnie loves to play with other dogs, though her signature tasmanian devil spin-move isn’t always well-received, so she’ll need a family who can help select dog friends who are well matched for her silliness. She has not had much experience living inside, so she’ll need a lot of support to learn how to be a good roommate. Minnie is looking for a home as the only pet, and she may be successful with older kids who can help with her training.

If you’re interested in adopting Minnie, hit the “inquire” button at mspca.org and tell us about yourself!

