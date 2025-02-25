Will You Help Minoes Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Despite the uncanny resemblance, this isn’t a horned owl… it’s Minoes! Minoes is an 11 year old cat who recently came to our shelter and is ready for her new home. She’s a quiet girl who would love a calm and comfortable home to relax in. Once she’s your friend, you can anticipate cuddles and staying close to you! She would do best in a home without other cats.

If you think this cat could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!



