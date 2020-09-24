Meet Mittens! This handsome boy is a 3 year old, neutered male, gray tabby. Mittens is an independent kitty. He likes attention from his close people friends on his terms. Mittens needs to be an indoor/outdoor cat in his new home. He loves to go outside and hunt and get his energy out in the great outdoors. Mittens needs an adult only home. He has lived with dogs in the pasted, and could potentially do well with a cat-savvy dog. His adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in adopting Mittens, you should call and speak with staff to make sure he’s the right fit 508-775-0940. Afterwards, we’ll schedule a day for you to come in to meet him and hopefully take him home!
Will You Help Mittens Find a Home Here on the Cape?
September 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- UPDATE: 1 Officer Indicted in Breonna Taylor Case; Not For Her Death
- Restaurants to be Allowed to Use Bar Areas for Food Service
- Whelan Endorsed by National Federation of Independent Business
- Thousands Expected to Honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court
- Senate GOP Plans Vote on Trump’s Court Pick Before Election
- Annual Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride Set to Roll on Sunday, Oct. 4
- Resilience Fund Helps Local Businesses, Organizations During Pandemic
- Seaside Le Mans to Provide $100,000 For Local Nonprofits
- Harwich Cultural Council Accepting Proposal Applications
- Orleans Cultural Council Seeking Funding Proposals
- Cape Sees Additional COVID-19 Death, One More Case
- Free Hot Meal Giveaway to Those in Need at Henry T. Wing School in Sandwich
- Provincetown Voters Approve Number of Articles on Town Meeting Warrant