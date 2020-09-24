You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Will You Help Mittens Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Will You Help Mittens Find a Home Here on the Cape?

September 24, 2020

Meet Mittens! This handsome boy is a 3 year old, neutered male, gray tabby. Mittens is an independent kitty. He likes attention from his close people friends on his terms. Mittens needs to be an indoor/outdoor cat in his new home. He loves to go outside and hunt and get his energy out in the great outdoors. Mittens needs an adult only home. He has lived with dogs in the pasted, and could potentially do well with a cat-savvy dog. His adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in adopting Mittens, you should call and speak with staff to make sure he’s the right fit 508-775-0940. Afterwards, we’ll schedule a day for you to come in to meet him and hopefully take him home!

