Will You Help Monarch Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Monarch! This active, 1 year old, spayed female was recently transported to us from the humane society in Maryland. Everything about Monarch is EXTRA! She has extra energy, extra personality, and even extra toes! She loves the spotlight and is always on the move looking for someone to pay attention to her. When Monarch isn’t getting as much play time as she wants, she might let you know by hunting your feet and hands! To curb this behavior, we recommend plenty of interactive play sessions during the day. We suggest fishing pole toys like Da Bird or Cat Dancer, which are proven to keep a cats attention for as long as you’re willing to play! Since she’s so active, she may do well with a similar energy cat or dog in her next home.

If you’re interested in setting up at appointment to meet Monarch and our other available cats, go to mspca.org and fill out an inquiry to begin the process!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!