Will You Help Monk Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Monk! A six month old, neutered male, domestic shorthair. Monk was brought to the MSPCA Cape Cod because he was being too rough with the other kitten in the house. Monk had to be kept in a separate room, which resulted in him not getting enough stimulation and interactive play-time. Without the appropriate outlet for his energy, he started chasing his owners’ feet and hands which was quite painful! This ankle biting behavior is common in kittens and young cats that live indoors and don’t get enough enrichment. Monk needs a cat savvy adopter that’s willing to dedicate time every day for multiple play sessions to help him focus his natural ‘predator’ behavior on his toys, and not on feet! The best toys to use are wand or string toys such as “Da Bird” or mice you can throw around for him to chase. He’s very social, outgoing, and likes to be pet, but you have to read his body language to see when he’s getting overstimulated and wants you to stop. His rough play style was too much for the kitten he lived with, but he may be fine with a dog. Want to know more about Monk and/or the adoption process? Email Cape@mspca.org and tell us more about yourself and your household!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!