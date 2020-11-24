Will You Help Moonlight Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Moonlight! This 3 year old, dreamboat joins us from the Humane Society of St. Thomas. He was transported to the MSPCA along with 20 other cats that are also available for adoption. We don’t know anything about his life on the island, but we do know that his charm is guaranteed to win you over! Whether he’s making you laugh with his hilarious hijinks or head butting you for attention, this boy will certainly keep you entertained while you’re quarantined at home. He’s also quite talkative when he wants something! He seems interested in meeting some of the other cats in the adoption room so he might do well with a feline friend. As an adult, his adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in adopting Moonlight, please call the MSPCA adoption center at 508-775-0940.

