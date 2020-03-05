Will You Help Moose Find a Home?

Moose really enjoys the opportunity to romp around outside of his cage stretching his bunny legs. He even is harness and leash trained, for safe outdoor excursions! Moose has previously lived with another rabbit, and may do well with another bunny friend.

Moose can also be a bossy boy, especially if you’re trying to move something in his cage. He’ll likely do best with a confident rabbit owner who understands bunny body language.

Requirements-Please bring along a photo of Moose’s enclosure when you come to meet him. If you don’t have one yet, please give us a call or stop by to chat, as we’d love to offer suggestions

For more information on Moose or any of the other animals currently residing at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Brewster Branch, please contact us @ 617-426-9170, 3981 Main Street Brewster Ma 02631. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is open Tuesday through Sunday 1-6:30pm, excluding some holidays.