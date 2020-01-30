Will You Help Mozart Find a Home?

Mozart is a neutered 7 year old male who is a low key boy who likes to get to know new people before getting attention. If you sit with him quietly, he’ll get curious enough to investigate. Mozart enjoys getting petted and rubbing against his friends, as long as you’ve earned his trust first. Mozart would do best in an adult, quiet home.

For more information on Mozart or any of the other animals currently residing at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Brewster Branch, please contact us @ 617-426-9170, 3981 Main Street Brewster Ma 02631. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is open Tuesday through Sunday 1-6pm, excluding some holidays.