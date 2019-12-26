Will You Help Mr. Fluffy Find a Home?

Mr. Fluffy is a friendly and cool cat looking for a new home. He lived with another cat in the home but would boss him about, so he might do better one and one with his human pals. We don’t know what he thinks about dogs. Mr. Fluffy can be a chill dude, but also may play rough at times. On his own terms he will hang out and snuggle with you or he might just follow you all day.

For more information on “Mr. Fluffy” or any of the other animals currently residing at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Brewster Branch, please contact us @ 617-426-9170, 3981 Main Street Brewster Ma 02631. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is open Tuesday through Sunday 1-6:00pm, excluding some holidays.



