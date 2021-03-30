Will You Help Mr. Peabody Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Happy, friendly, and adorable best describes this 3 month old boy! Mr. Peabody is a shorthaired dachshund that will undoubtedly win your heart. Since he’s a puppy, he will need lot of help with housetraining and learning basic manners. So far, he’s been an excellent student when it comes to learning how to walk on a leash. He will need a little extra help with learning to keep his paws on the floor because all he wants to do it put his paws up on us in an adorable attempt to be picked up. His bouncy energy would pair well with another energetic dog or even a cat after a slow introduction. Mr. Peabody will make a fantastic addition to any home! As a puppy, his adoption fee is $550. If you’re interested in adopting, please call the MSPCA adoption center to speak with staff 508-775-0940.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!