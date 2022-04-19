Will You Help Mz Kitty Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Mz Kitty! Mz Kitty is a sweet chatty older lady that is looking for a quiet retirement home. She recently lost a leg to cancer but that hasn’t slowed her down one bit. She also is now cancer free! She is always up for social hour and some one on one time. Her kidneys are not up to par so a special diet from here on out is a must! She loves being queen of her castle so she will need to be your one and only. Mz Kitty is looking for a sunny window and a family to call her own. If you’re interested in adopting a furry companion, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!