Will You Help Nicholas Find a Home?

Meet Nicholas, a 13 year-old Bichon! Our resident puffball loves everyone he meets and wants to meet YOU! Sweet Nicholas had a mouth full of painful, rotten teeth which we were removed at Angell Animal Medical Center. He’ll be showing off his million-dollar smile and freshly groomed coat by the time you see him. Nicholas will be ready to meet his fans on Thursday and hopes that you will visit him with the entire family. He also encourages everyone to sign up for the Super Bowl Sunday Polar Bear Plunge and help other homeless animals like him.

