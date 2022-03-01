Will You Help Nugget & Small Fry Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Nugget and Small Fry! This dynamic duo of ferrets is looking for someone who can give them lots of love and attention! Small Fry has adrenal disease but was recently given an implant that should increase her quality of life. They are looking for a home where they can be adopted together.

Ferrets are highly active and incredibly goofy animals. Much like a young child, ferrets can get themselves into a lot of trouble! As such the home needs to be ferret-proofed, they even fit through spaces larger than the diameter of a quarter! Although ferrets can get into lots of mischief they can be incredibly fun and entertaining companions. Ferrets are carnivores and must receive a high-protein diet.

We recommend a large solid floored, multi-level cage similar to those made for ferrets or chinchillas. The cage should include houses or other structures for the ferret to hide in. Ferrets can be litterbox trained and we highly recommend it as they can be quite messy.

The needs of each ferret are unique and if you have questions about the right type of enclosure for the ferret you are interested in, please let us know in your inquiry! We are happy to provide guidance and advice.

