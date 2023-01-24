Will You Help Oliver Find a Home on Cape Cod?

If you’ve found yourself singing “I need a big boy, give me a big boy” along with SZA since her album drop, we’ve got some good news for you… big boy Oliver is ready for find a new home! Weighing in at over 20 pounds, Oliver is a tall and sturdy boy ready to flirt his way into your heart. Fair warning, Oliver has had a bit of a toxic history sending mixed signals to his new friends here at the shelter. Lucky for him, handsome boys usually get away with that. Once he warms up, Oliver wants to sing songs of meows and deep purrs as he demands your constant affection. Before that though, you have to earn his heart despite his habit of hissing and occasional swatting as he gets to know you.

Adopters with a solid understanding of cat body language or a willingness to learn will reap the benefits of taking things at Oliver’s pace. Oliver has successfully lived with another cat. We’re unclear on his feelings about dogs, and would be willing to chat with adopters about their individual situation to see if their canine and Oliver might make good roommates. Slow and steady introductions are a must!

Ready for a big boy and big personality? Head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!



