Will You Help Orca Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Orca! This shy boy is from Martha’s Vineyard. He may need some time to decompress in his new home, and warm up to his adopter. He is very sweet if you go slowly and let him come to you! He has also tested positive for heartworm disease – our staff will be happy to discuss this with you further on the phone or in person with what this means!

Interested in adding a new companion to your home! Head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!