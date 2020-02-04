You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Will You Help Paco Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Will You Help Paco Find a Home Here on the Cape?

February 4, 2020

My name is Paco, and I’m a young guy looking for a fresh start! I came from a house with many dogs and haven’t spent much time with humans, so I’m getting used to all things companion-dog. I’ll need a family with plenty of patience to help reassure me that bonding with humans is okay! I am slowly coming out of my shell and will have lots of love to give once my confidence with my family grows. In the meantime, my family will need to take care to make sure I’m safe and comfortable while I adjust to my new life. PS — I am in foster, so please call the MSPCA-Cape Cod to set up a play-date!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!

DiscoverMore

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 