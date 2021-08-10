Will You Help Patches Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hello to Patches! Patches is a beautiful 6 year old calico cat who is looking to start her next adventure. She is very curious and loves to play with toys! She also used to be indoor/outdoor and we think she’d like to continue with that lifestyle. She does not seem to like other cats and so we think she’d do best being the queen of her castle. She previously lived with children and did well with them so she likely could live with them again. If you’re interested in adopting Patches, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

