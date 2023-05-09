Will You Help Peep Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Peep! This unique older male cat is looking for a quiet home. Doesn’t he look like the perfect friend to nap with? He is a little slow to warm up to people but given the chance will make a nice roommate. He came to us from Florida so he will love to bask in a nice sunny spot for sure! Peep would do best as the only animal in an adult only household. *Peep is declawed on his front feet*

If you’re interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!



