Will You Help Peggy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Peggy is a beautiful, dainty lady who is looking for a special home of her own. She lived a pretty sheltered life before coming to us, so transitions, meeting new people and dogs can be hard for her. Once Peggy settles in, her personality starts to shine! She loves to snuggle with the people in her inner circle, and she’s playful and silly once she’s comfortable! Peggy is looking for a low-traffic home and patient adopters who are excited about meeting a sensitive pup where she’s at and helping her navigate the world at her own pace!

If you think this dog could be a good match for you and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to speak with our staff about her. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



