Will You Help Penny Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Penny, our one and half year old, puggle! She was surrendered due to barking when she was left alone, which is typical of beagle mixes. This young lady is very energetic! She loves to play and go for walks so her adopter will need to take time every day to help her get that energy out. Penny does need help with house training, but she’s very smart and a fast learner so she should catch on with a good routine. Although she hasn’t lived with a dog before, she may do well with a dog friend after an introduction here at the adoption center. Penny has been around kids before and did well. We’re not sure how she feels about cats. If you’re interested in adopting, call the MSPCA Cape Cod at 508-775-0940.

