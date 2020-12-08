Will You Help Penny Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Penny the cat was transferred to the MSPCA from St. Huberts Animal Welfare Center in NJ. One look into her soulful eyes and you’ll be calling her your lucky penny! She’s a 10 year old, spayed female, domestic long-hair. Penny has the winning combination of beauty and an outgoing personality, making her a great fit for almost anyone! She’ll need you to brush her regularly to help keep her coat in tip top shape. We don’t know anything about her past, so it’s unknown how she would react to other animals in the home. Her adoption fee is $200. Interested in adopting? Call the MSPCA adoption center to speak with staff 508-775-0940.

