Will You Help Pepper Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Pepper! Pepper is a 5 year old, domestic short hair, spayed female. Pepper came to us because she was suddenly not getting along with the other cats in the home. She previously lived with 3 other cats and they lived together peacefully for three years until they suddenly started fighting without any obvious reason. Pepper is a super sweet cat and constantly seeking attention from her human friends. She also loves to play! You might not be able to tell from her picture, but she is overweight and needs an adopter that will help her play to lose weight. Her adoption fee is $200.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!