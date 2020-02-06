Will You Help Petey Find a Home?

Petey is an active young guy ,toy motivated, especially for tennis balls! He’s happy to meet everyone – dogs and people.His manners are a work in progress. He is jumpy and hits like a freight train as he propels off of you. Because of his exuberant behavior, he’s looking for a home with teens and up who can participate in his training.

For more information on Petey or any of the other animals currently residing at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Brewster Branch, please contact us @ 617-426-9170, 3981 Main Street Brewster Ma 02631. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is open Tuesday through Sunday 1-6pm, excluding some holidays.