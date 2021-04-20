Will You Help Pippi Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Pippi! Pippi is a 7 year old, domestic long hair, looking to be your new best friend! Pippi’s favorite activities include following the staff around to supervise their work, and interrupting the staff to ask for pets. She can often be found lounging comfortably on her back while “making muffins” in the air, which is quite hysterical to see! Unlike most cats that enjoy having their alone time, Pippi prefers to be around people 24/7 and will be on your heels if you go into another room. Pippi does need to work on one thing: her weight. She is currently 15 lbs and has recently started eating a low-fat prescription diet to help her slowly shed some weight. Her adopter will need to help her stick to a diet so she can get down to a healthy size. She hasn’t lived with other animals before, but also doesn’t seem phased seeing the other cats in our adoption room. Her adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in adopting sweet Pippi, go to mspca.org to fill out an adoption inquiry.

