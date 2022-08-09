Will You Help Potomac Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Potomac! This 2 year old, spayed, gray tiger was recently transferred to us from a shelter is Maryland. She’s a cat who enjoys to be pet on her terms, but sometimes prefers to be Miss Independent. Her adopter will need to read her body language to know when she needs space. Tail twitching and dilated pupils are two big signs that a cat wants space. Potomac would do best in a home without young children. She is declawed on her front feet, so she would need to be an indoor only kitty. Also while at the shelter she is not a fan of any of our dogs here.

If you are interested in adopting Potomac, please go to mspca.org to fill out an adoption inquiry.



