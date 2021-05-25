Will You Help Pumpkin & Panda Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Pumpkin and Panda! These brothers are 10 years old and have been together their whole lives. They really enjoy each other’s company and need to be adopted together. Both Pumpkin and Panda are as sweet as pie! They’re social and friendly with everyone they meet, even with kids! Panda tends to steal the spotlight in the beginning with his larger than life personality that makes you think he’s more human than cat. Pumpkin, not to be forgotten, then follows quickly behind and will soon be in your lap looking for head rubs. You might not be able to tell from their photos, but Panda and Pumpkin are both overweight. Their adopter will need to bring them to the vet to get them established on a weight loss plan. Pumpkin and Panda have always lived together, but haven’t been around other cats or dogs so they’d need a slow introduction to any established animals in your household. The adoption fee for the boys is $400 total.

