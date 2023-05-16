Will You Help Reggie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Reggie, our resident very good boy, is looking for a home to live out his golden years in. Don’t let his age fool you, there’s still plenty of gas in this sweet senior citizen’s tank and he’s got the singing voice of a dog half his age! He loves his daily walks to smell the flowers, and is a very polite boy on leash. Not only does he have leash manners, but he is also housebroken and is always very excited to meet new people. He has been known to love a chew session, so you should plan to chew proof your home. He came in with his dog friend Louie and could live with another dog that respects his age and energy level.

Reggie came into the shelter with his friend Louie the frenchie! They could enjoy living together in their next home although it’s not a requirement.

If you’re interested in adopting a dog, head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!



