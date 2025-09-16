Will You Help Ricco Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Ricco! This handsome 6 year old fella is a master of hunting down all of the best sniff spots while he’s out exploring in the world. Once he warms up to his people, he’s a mellow, sweet guy, and is sure to show you some of his hidden goofy side! Ricco can be a little shy or worried when meeting new people or navigating busy environments, so Ricco would like to go to a home in a quieter spot, where he can slowly work on building confidence and expanding his social bubble at his own pace! He might like to go home with a well-matched dog companion that can show him the ropes! Ricco has no history of living with cats, but could do well with slow intros and complete separation to start.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Ricco. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!