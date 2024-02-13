Will You Help Richie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Richie! This happy-go-lucky hound dog is ready for his new home!

This sweet boy wiggles his butt while passing by anyone he meets and rolls his body on you while getting pets. While he does well with dogs and could have dog friends to go on walks with, he would prefer to be the only dog in your home. He would do best in a home with adults and older kids that are comfortable with large dogs and will consistently give him space while enjoys his meals and treats. Like most hound-y dogs, he loves to talk so he would love to live with someone who is soothed by the sounds of a vocal dog friend. Unfortunately not everyone loves to listen to his stories so apartments or condos may be tough for him.

If you are interested in adopting a dog, please stop by the adoption center during open hours to chat with staff!

***** My adoption fee will be waived February 20 – 25 during a special adoption event – learn more at http://www.mspca.org/feewaived . *****



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!