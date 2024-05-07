Will You Help Rocky Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing our resident low-rider, Rocky! At just 10 months old, this handsome guy is a social butterfly who loves meeting new people and loves to go for walks where he can run and sniff around. We know it’s hard to tell, but Rocky is a tiny little guy weighing in at just 30lbs!

While Rocky is still mastering his housebreaking skills, he’s eager to learn and with consistency and lots of “good boys!” and treats, he’ll be a pro in no time. Like many puppies, he can be destructive when left alone, so his adopters should plan for a confinement space when he can’t be fully supervised.

While he’s never lived with any other animals, he could live with a tolerant adult dog that would serve as his role model and could even live with dog-savvy cats!

Interested in adopting this sweet boy? Stop by our open hours to speak with our staff!



