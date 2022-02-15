Will You Help Roo Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Hop on over to say hello to Roo! Roo is a handsome 16 year old longhaired cat who is looking for a new place to take cat naps! He can be a little shy at first but once he warms up he will purr all day long! He previously lived with a small dog and did well with them so he may be fine with one in his next home. He loved to snuggle in his last home and to give kisses. He does have kidney disease so a good relationship with your vet is a plus. If you’re interested in adopting a furry companion, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!