Will You Help Ryder Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Come meet the delightful Panda! This young pup is searching for her next home—she’d love to find an adopter that can understand her unique ways of communicating and respond with love and patience. She could do well in the company of other dogs who can be her role models and cater to her puppy needs. Panda could also get along with a dog-savvy cat who knows how to interact with a playful puppy. Additionally, she could be a companion for children who can engage in her training and help her grow. Don`t miss the chance to bring this sweet girl into your life!

If you think this dog could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available dogs.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they’re interested in – and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!