Will You Help Sabrina Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Sabrina is looking for an adult-only home or home with older cat-savvy kids. *Sabrina needs to go to a home with a confident, friendly cat friend who can show her the ropes!* Sabrina does have experience with older, calm dogs, but a young and active dog would be a bit too much for her.

Sabrina is a sweet, sometimes fesity, 7-month-old kitten who has spent some extra time in foster care to help her gain confidence and social skills. Although she sometimes enjoys lap-sitting and petting, Sabrina will need a cat-savvy adopter who will read her body language and respect her requests when she’s not interested in attention! Sabrina is easily startled by loud noises and sudden movements. Sabrina will need plenty of time adjusting to her new home – starting off in a small room of her own with comfortable hiding spots and alone time will be best!

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!