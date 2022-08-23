Will You Help Sadie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Sadie is a gentle, 12 year old, spayed female at the MSPCA looking for a new home. Sadie is a true sweetheart! She is sweet, affectionate, and enjoys cuddle time with her people. She would do best in a quiet home and would like to be the only cat. We recently diagnosed her with hyperthyroidism, which is easily controlled with a twice daily pill that she eats right up in a yummy pill pocket.

If you think Sadie is a good match for you, go to mspca.org and fill out an adoption inquiry. Once you submit an inquiry, you’ll automatically receive an email which allows you schedule an appointment to come meet Sadie as well as our other adoptable cats.



