Will You Help Sage Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hello to Sage! He is a 4 year old Pittie mix who is looking to be your next best friend! He can be a bit enthusiastic with his hellos, so he will need some help refining his manners using positive reinforcement and lots of patience/management to help him get it right. He has successfully lived with cats and dogs in the past, but has been dog selective here at the shelter. He could potentially live with another dog in the future pending a slow introduction, but he says no thanks to dog parks. He could live in a home with older, sturdy kids who won’t mind a bouncy dog and that could participate in training this exuberant boy!

If you are interested in adopting Sage, head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!



