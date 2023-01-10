Will You Help Sammy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Blep! Are you looking for a senior companion who wants to chill with you on the couch all day? Do you need some extra warmth this winter season? Do you love the sound of cat purrs? Then Sammy is the cat for you! This amazing guy came into us after his owner passed away and is excited to find a new home to lounge in. He loves to be snuggled and pet but also enjoys exploring and following you around. We aren’t sure how well he’d do with other cats but he could potentially be okay living with another senior cat as long as they are introduced slowly and give him the time he needs to adjust.

If you’re interested in adopting a truly wonderful cat, head to mspca.org/adopt today!



