Will You Help Sammy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Will You Help Sammy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

February 8, 2022

Meet big man, Sammy! Sammy came to us all the way from Texas and is ready to start his new life on Cape Cod! This handsome 8 year old domestic longhair is a sensitive soul who will need a patient pet parent to allow him a slow adjustment to his new home. Patience is a virtue! Sammy has shown that with time, he will turn into quite the lovebug. He would do best in a home without young children given his nervousness but could potentially live with another cat as long as there is a slow introduction. If you’re interested in adopting a furry companion, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!

