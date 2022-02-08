Will You Help Sammy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet big man, Sammy! Sammy came to us all the way from Texas and is ready to start his new life on Cape Cod! This handsome 8 year old domestic longhair is a sensitive soul who will need a patient pet parent to allow him a slow adjustment to his new home. Patience is a virtue! Sammy has shown that with time, he will turn into quite the lovebug. He would do best in a home without young children given his nervousness but could potentially live with another cat as long as there is a slow introduction. If you’re interested in adopting a furry companion, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

