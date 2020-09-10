Meet Sebastian and Remy! They are both two year old, male, fancy rats. They are best friends and need to be adopted together (adoption fee $30 total). They love their treats, especially baby food! Rats are social and intelligent creatures, meaning they need lots of enrichment to prevent them from getting bored. Remy can be shy at first, but with a little time (and treats) he will let you pick him up. Sebastian is much more forward and waits for us at the door looking for food and pets. If you want to know more about this pair, call the MSPCA 508-775-0940.
Will You Help Sebastian & Remy Find a Home Here on the Cape?
September 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- No Additional COVID-19 Deaths on Cape and Islands
- Fauci Sticks With Projection of Vaccine in 2021
- UN Report: Increased Warming Closing in on Agreed Upon Limit
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Study Paused After One Illness
- Virus Testing Lab Suspended by State After False Positives
- Barnstable Town Council Updates Proposed Short-Term Rental Ordinance
- Fund for Sandwich Grant Proposals Being Accepted
- AAA: Gas Prices Down a Penny This Week
- CCRTA Begins Fall and Winter Transportation Schedules
- Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Accepting Applications
- Trustees to Assume Responsibility for Armstrong-Kelley Park in Osterville
- No New Virus Cases or Deaths Reported on Cape
- CCB Media Shows Its Support for the Local Community During COVID-19