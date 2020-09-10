Will You Help Sebastian & Remy Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Sebastian and Remy! They are both two year old, male, fancy rats. They are best friends and need to be adopted together (adoption fee $30 total). They love their treats, especially baby food! Rats are social and intelligent creatures, meaning they need lots of enrichment to prevent them from getting bored. Remy can be shy at first, but with a little time (and treats) he will let you pick him up. Sebastian is much more forward and waits for us at the door looking for food and pets. If you want to know more about this pair, call the MSPCA 508-775-0940.