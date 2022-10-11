Will You Help Shake & Bake Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Are you ready for some puppy fun? Meet Shake! Shake is just 5 months and ready to learn everything she needs to know to mature into the best pup. She is already working on walking nicely on leash and is happy to learn any new skills which get rewarded with treats! Her adopters should plan on puppy-proofing the home while this cutie is learning the basics about housetraining and manners. She can join a home with a well matched adult dog that will be a good role model. A dog savvy cat friend may also be a possibility. Older kids that will be able to participate in training, will be considered. In addition to Shake, we also have her brother Bake available for adoption here in Centerville. Bake is also 5 months old and looks just like Shake, with a little less white on his chest. They are looking to be adopted separately.

If you’re ready for to bring a crazy, loveable, wet nose pup into your life go to mspca.org, fill out an adoption inquiry and tell us more about yourself!



