Will You Help Snickers Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Snickers! This 1 year old, neutered, Mini-Lop is full of personality! Snickers likes to explore and is always eager to come out of his enclosure to explore. He’s an active rabbit and when he’s not eating or investigating some new toy or space, he’s likely chewing away on his bedding. During his explorations, he’s greeted some of our other bunnies at their enclosures and shown that he might like a rabbit friend in his next house (not a requirement). We adopt out our rabbits to live indoors only! Our favorite type of rabbit enclosures are exercise pens aka x-pens. In x-pens, they’re able to stretch their legs and comfortably move about while their people aren’t home. His adoption fee is $85. If you’d like to adopt this handsome fella, please go to mspca.org to fill out an adoption inquiry!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!