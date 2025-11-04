Will You Help Snout Moth Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Snout Moth! They have been waiting patiently at the shelter for their perfect adopter to come along. You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!

Snout Moth is a spirit cat, and if you adopt them, you probably wouldn’t even notice they are in your house if it weren’t for the mysterious overnight disappearance of cat food.

We often can’t predict how a spirit cat will be after they settle in – some become comfortable around their family and choose to spend time with them by sharing the same space or allowing some petting, while others continue to prefer to hide when there’s any commotion. Spirit cats generally prefer to spend their time around other cats and make an excellent kitty friend to a cat already in the home. Our staff can help prepare adopters to welcome a spirit cat into a quiet home, but patience and understanding will go a long way with Snout Moth.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Snout Moth. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



