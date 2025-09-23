Will You Help Soleil Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Soleil! She is a sweet and sensitive senior lady who can’t wait to meet you. Soleil is the definition of mellow – happy to snooze by your side, romp in the yard or simply enjoy a quiet afternoon in the sunshine. Don’t let her age fool you! Soleil loves her leisurely, sniffy walks around campus and could be a more mature adventure buddy. Soleil has lived with a dog before and could do so again, but would prefer a roommate that matches her low-key lifestyle.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Soleil. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



